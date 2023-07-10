Open Menu

Imran Khan Moves IHC For Protective Bails In Six Cases

Faizan Hashmi Published July 10, 2023 | 09:41 PM

Imran Khan moves IHC for protective bails in six cases

Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf's (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan had filed petitions to Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday seeking protective bails in eight cases registered in various cities of the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2023 ) :Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf's (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan had filed petitions to Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday seeking protective bails in eight cases registered in various cities of the country.

The IHC's bench would likely to hear the bail cases of former prime minister on Tuesday. The petitioner had prayed the court to grant protective bails so that he could approach the concern courts for the relief.

It may be mentioned here that cases were registered against Imran Khan in different cities including Rawalpindi, Mianwali, Gujranwala, Mianwali and Lahore.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Rawalpindi Gujranwala Mianwali May Islamabad High Court Court

Recent Stories

IESCO issues power suspension programme

IESCO issues power suspension programme

2 minutes ago
 ATC summons Imran Khan after submission of challan ..

ATC summons Imran Khan after submission of challan

12 seconds ago
 NTDC acquires land for 500 kV Grid Station in Sial ..

NTDC acquires land for 500 kV Grid Station in Sialkot

14 seconds ago
 Court extends Imran Khan's bails in 11 cases

Court extends Imran Khan's bails in 11 cases

15 seconds ago
 Court postpones order in LNG case

Court postpones order in LNG case

17 seconds ago
 KP caretaker CM reviews law & order situation in p ..

KP caretaker CM reviews law & order situation in province

2 minutes ago
NTDC secures land for construction of 500 kV Grid ..

NTDC secures land for construction of 500 kV Grid Station in Sialkot

2 minutes ago
 Ombudsman secretariat team visits Allama Iqbal Int ..

Ombudsman secretariat team visits Allama Iqbal Int'l Airport

2 minutes ago
 Newly elected Chairman Saddar Town takes oath

Newly elected Chairman Saddar Town takes oath

2 minutes ago
 Court extends interim bails of Qureshi till July 1 ..

Court extends interim bails of Qureshi till July 18

2 minutes ago
 Rescue official extricates goat from 150 feet deep ..

Rescue official extricates goat from 150 feet deep well in Buner

7 minutes ago
 IHRA continues inspection of healthcare establishm ..

IHRA continues inspection of healthcare establishments in capital

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan