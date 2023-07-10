Imran Khan moves IHC for protective bails in six cases

Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf's (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan had filed petitions to Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday seeking protective bails in eight cases registered in various cities of the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2023 ) :Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf's (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan had filed petitions to Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday seeking protective bails in eight cases registered in various cities of the country.

The IHC's bench would likely to hear the bail cases of former prime minister on Tuesday. The petitioner had prayed the court to grant protective bails so that he could approach the concern courts for the relief.

It may be mentioned here that cases were registered against Imran Khan in different cities including Rawalpindi, Mianwali, Gujranwala, Mianwali and Lahore.