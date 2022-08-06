Imran Khan needs to be admitted to mental hospital: Imtiaz Shaikh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2022 ) :Sindh Minister for Energy Imtiaz Shaikh has said that PTI Chief Imran Khan needs to be admitted for the treatment to the mental hospital of Hyderabad.

While reacting to an announcement of the PTI chief about running for all the nine seats of the by-election, he said that Imran Khan had lost his senses after a decision on prohibited funding.

He said that the people and media should not take Imran Khan's statements seriously.