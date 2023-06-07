Imran Khan nominated in murder FIR of slain Quetta lawyer

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2023 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan and others have been nominated in the FIR registered for murder of Quetta's senior lawyer Abdul Razzaq Shar.

"The FIR has been registered in Shaheed Jameel Kakar Police Station on the complaint of the son of the late lawyer under Terrorism Act," Police officials told the media here Wednesday.

Abdul Razzaq Shar was killed on the airport road of Quetta on Tuesday.

It may be recalled that Abdul Razarq Shar had filed a petition for high treason against Imran Khan in the Balochistan High Court.

The Balochistan High Court had issued notices to Imran Khan and others on the last two hearings.

However, Imran Khan has not yet submitted his response in the high treason case petition in the High Court The hearing of the application regarding the registration of the high treason case against Imran Khan was to be held today in the Balochistan High Court.