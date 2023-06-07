UrduPoint.com

Imran Khan Nominated In Murder FIR Of Slain Quetta Lawyer

Faizan Hashmi Published June 07, 2023 | 04:40 PM

Imran Khan nominated in murder FIR of slain Quetta lawyer

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2023 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan and others have been nominated in the FIR registered for murder of Quetta's senior lawyer Abdul Razzaq Shar.

"The FIR has been registered in Shaheed Jameel Kakar Police Station on the complaint of the son of the late lawyer under Terrorism Act," Police officials told the media here Wednesday.

Abdul Razzaq Shar was killed on the airport road of Quetta on Tuesday.

It may be recalled that Abdul Razarq Shar had filed a petition for high treason against Imran Khan in the Balochistan High Court.

The Balochistan High Court had issued notices to Imran Khan and others on the last two hearings.

However, Imran Khan has not yet submitted his response in the high treason case petition in the High Court The hearing of the application regarding the registration of the high treason case against Imran Khan was to be held today in the Balochistan High Court.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Murder Imran Khan Balochistan Quetta Police Martyrs Shaheed Police Station Road Shar Abdul Razzaq May FIR Media Airport Court

Recent Stories

UAE’s advanced circular economy opens bilateral ..

UAE’s advanced circular economy opens bilateral cooperation opportunities: Fin ..

49 minutes ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed honours best dissertations in adm ..

Sultan bin Ahmed honours best dissertations in admin-fin sci

49 minutes ago
 Bushra Bibi denies of having information about set ..

Bushra Bibi denies of having information about settlement with UK agency

2 hours ago
 Hazza bin Zayed appoints Sultan bin Hamdan bin Zay ..

Hazza bin Zayed appoints Sultan bin Hamdan bin Zayed to manage operations of Al ..

2 hours ago
 Pakistan, China sign MoU for development of water ..

Pakistan, China sign MoU for development of water resources, environmental prote ..

2 hours ago
 US asks Pakistan for consular access to Khadija Sh ..

US asks Pakistan for consular access to Khadija Shah in Jinnah House Attack Case

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.