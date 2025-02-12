Imran Khan Not Be Produced Due To Security Issue: Court Told
Umer Jamshaid Published February 12, 2025 | 11:59 PM
An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Wednesday cancelled the bail surety bonds of accused persons on continuous absence in judicial complex attack case
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2025) An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Wednesday cancelled the bail surety bonds of accused persons on continuous absence in judicial complex attack case.
The jail officials informed the court that PTI founder Imran Khan couldn’t be produced before it due to security issues.
ATC Judge Tahir Abbas Sapra heard the case pertaining to judicial complex attack and vandalizing the public property by PTI activists.
At the outset of hearing, the Adiala Jail’s officials informed the court that PTI founder couldn’t be produced before the court due to security issues. The defence lawyers Sardar Muhammad Masroof Khan and Amna Ali Advocate appeared before the court.
The court marked the attendance in present and adjourned further hearing of the case till February 27.
It may be mentioned here that capital’s police stations had registered three cases against the accused regarding the matter.
Recent Stories
Von Allmen claims second world gold as Swiss sweep team combined
Technical fault at 132 KV grid station causes power suspension to key feeders
Putin, Syria's new leader held phone call: Kremlin
US stocks fall as inflation unexpectedly heats up
'We reject exclusion, quotas; formation of new government will be based on compe ..
Gill ton helps India sweep England in ODI series
Sharjah Ruler inaugurates 'Bait Elowal' in Heart of Sharjah
Ten hurt in fire at Rio de Janeiro carnival costume factory
Commissioner chairs meeting of Divisional Enforcement Committee
Libyan minister wounded in assassination attempt
Pakistan reports 2nd polio case
Mirpurkhas Division cracks down on road accidents, Commissioner vows to enforce ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Technical fault at 132 KV grid station causes power suspension to key feeders8 minutes ago
-
Commissioner chairs meeting of Divisional Enforcement Committee14 minutes ago
-
Pakistan reports 2nd polio case14 minutes ago
-
Mirpurkhas Division cracks down on road accidents, Commissioner vows to enforce traffic rules37 minutes ago
-
President, PM congratulate nation on Pakistan cricket team’s victory over South Africa35 minutes ago
-
Shab-e-Baraat to be observed in Hyderabad on Thursday37 minutes ago
-
Pilot phase for opening bank accounts for deserving women to launch soon: BISP Chairperson35 minutes ago
-
Online discussion on Sindhi Language teaching held in Sindhi Language Authority37 minutes ago
-
Public holiday announced in district Jamshoro on 773rd annual urs of Lal Shahbaz Qalandar9 minutes ago
-
Sardar Kohyar Domki to inaugurate historic Sibi Mela 20259 minutes ago
-
Agricultural Insurance essential amid climate change: Mumtaz Ali Shah9 minutes ago
-
Fatal car crash on GT Road claims woman's life9 minutes ago