Imran Khan Not Be Produced Due To Security Issue: Court Told

Umer Jamshaid Published February 12, 2025 | 11:59 PM

Imran Khan not be produced due to security issue: Court told

An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Wednesday cancelled the bail surety bonds of accused persons on continuous absence in judicial complex attack case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2025) An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Wednesday cancelled the bail surety bonds of accused persons on continuous absence in judicial complex attack case.

The jail officials informed the court that PTI founder Imran Khan couldn’t be produced before it due to security issues.

ATC Judge Tahir Abbas Sapra heard the case pertaining to judicial complex attack and vandalizing the public property by PTI activists.

At the outset of hearing, the Adiala Jail’s officials informed the court that PTI founder couldn’t be produced before the court due to security issues. The defence lawyers Sardar Muhammad Masroof Khan and Amna Ali Advocate appeared before the court.

The court marked the attendance in present and adjourned further hearing of the case till February 27.

It may be mentioned here that capital’s police stations had registered three cases against the accused regarding the matter.

