Imran Khan Not Interested In Relief, Rehabilitation Works: PPP Leader

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 18, 2022 | 12:50 AM

Imran Khan not interested in relief, rehabilitation works: PPP leader

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2022 ) :Senior leader of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Haider Zaman on Saturday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership had no interest in relief and rehabilitation work in flood-hit areas.

Imran Khan was organizing public meetings in different cities to convince his supporters for early elections, he said while talking to a private television channel.

The people were suffering due to heavy rains, and floods, adding that the PTI chief's demand for early election was not justifiable in the current situation, he added.

The coalition government, he said, was making efforts for relief and rehabilitation of flood-hit people.

Imran Khan was working for personal interest, and the PTI was not bothered about the flood victims, he said.

Barrister Daniyal Chaudhry of Pakistan Muslim League-N said that heavy rains and floods wreaked havoc in Sindh, Punjab, Baluchistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhawa.

The government was taking all possible measures to provide relief to the affected people. Imran Khan was insisting for early election, but this was not possible due to the floods, he said.

He said the election would be held in 2023, urging the PTI leaders to not waste time in public meetings, and instead visit flood-hit areas to extend help to the poor people.

