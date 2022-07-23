Imran Khan not sincere with Pakistan: Murtaza Abbassi

(@FahadShabbir)

HAVELIAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Javed Abbasi on Saturday said that 'Imran mafia' was not sincere with Pakistan and it always wanted to create chaos and unrest in the country.

Talking to the people of his constituency, the minister further said that when Imran and Co. were defeated in the Punjab Assembly, they made a failed-attempt to hold the people of Punjab hostage.

Abbasi said that the nation was aware of the fact that Imran Khan and his party led the country towards default. "That's why, he was pulled out from power by the people of Pakistan and now the country is in safe hands." He further said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the country was saved from default by working hard day and night in a short span of time, and now the government was increasing the pace of development in the country.

The minister stated that the three and half years of poor governance of Imran Khan and his followers led the country towards disaster. "Our government has made difficult decisions that were vital for survival of the country and welfare of the people."He said that the PTI government had also stopped awarding developmental projects to his constituency during its tenure. The Muslim League-Nawaz would continuously be making development in the entire country under the leadership of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.