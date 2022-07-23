UrduPoint.com

Imran Khan Not Sincere With Pakistan: Murtaza Abbassi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 23, 2022 | 08:27 PM

Imran Khan not sincere with Pakistan: Murtaza Abbassi

Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Javed Abbasi on Saturday said that 'Imran mafia' was not sincere with Pakistan and it always wanted to create chaos and unrest in the country

HAVELIAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Javed Abbasi on Saturday said that 'Imran mafia' was not sincere with Pakistan and it always wanted to create chaos and unrest in the country.

Talking to the people of his constituency, the minister further said that when Imran and Co. were defeated in the Punjab Assembly, they made a failed-attempt to hold the people of Punjab hostage.

Abbasi said that the nation was aware of the fact that Imran Khan and his party led the country towards default. "That's why, he was pulled out from power by the people of Pakistan and now the country is in safe hands." He further said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the country was saved from default by working hard day and night in a short span of time, and now the government was increasing the pace of development in the country.

The minister stated that the three and half years of poor governance of Imran Khan and his followers led the country towards disaster. "Our government has made difficult decisions that were vital for survival of the country and welfare of the people."He said that the PTI government had also stopped awarding developmental projects to his constituency during its tenure. The Muslim League-Nawaz would continuously be making development in the entire country under the leadership of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.

Related Topics

Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Shahbaz Sharif Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Poor Punjab Muslim From Government Pace (Pakistan) Limited Punjab Assembly

Recent Stories

Nine more tested positives with coronavirus in Raw ..

Nine more tested positives with coronavirus in Rawalpindi

2 minutes ago
 Turkey says Russia denies any attack on Odessa por ..

Turkey says Russia denies any attack on Odessa port

2 minutes ago
 AJK's development hinges on tourism, IT, hydel pow ..

AJK's development hinges on tourism, IT, hydel power generation: AJK PM

3 minutes ago
 Berrettini crushes Thiem to meet top seed Ruud in ..

Berrettini crushes Thiem to meet top seed Ruud in Gstaad final

3 minutes ago
 Neymar says he wants to stay at PSG

Neymar says he wants to stay at PSG

3 minutes ago
 Ten killed after mountain collapse at China mining ..

Ten killed after mountain collapse at China mining site

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.