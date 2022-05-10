UrduPoint.com

Imran Khan Not To Be Arrested For Holding Public Rallies: Javed Latif

Muhammad Irfan Published May 10, 2022 | 04:20 PM

Imran Khan not to be arrested for holding public rallies: Javed Latif

Federal Minister Mian Javed Latif on Tuesday called for the collective efforts to bring an end to mischief of PTI's leadership for ensuring economic and political stability, which was crucial to the country's progress and development

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2022 ) :Federal Minister Mian Javed Latif on Tuesday called for the collective efforts to bring an end to mischief of PTI's leadership for ensuring economic and political stability, which was crucial to the country's progress and development.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan would not be arrested for holding public rallies, but no such step would be allowed which might jeopardize political and economic stability of the country, he said while addressing 'Meet the Press Programme' here at the National Press Club.

He recalled that the it was started in 2014 when the Chinese President expected to visit Pakistan. Had the action against Imran Khan taken at that time, the situation would have been quite different, he added.

Javed said he was not in support of the cases being registered against the PTI leadership on the pretext of Masjid-e-Nabvi incident.

"However, I will give suggestion in the Federal Cabinet today to arrange a joint sitting of all the religious scholars, security institutions and political leaders to chalk out a roadmap for getting rid of this chaos under which a conspiracy is being hatched to create anarchy in Pakistan which is the fort of islam." He said the PTI had already brought the country at the verge of anarchy by violating the constitution and democratic norms.

Imran Khan should be tried under Article 6 of the Constitution for taking the unconstitutional steps in the wake of no-trust motion moved against him by the then opposition in the National Assembly.

The minister called upon all the segments of the society to make efforts for upholding law and the constitution in order to take forward the country.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan National Assembly Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Article 6 China Visit Progress All Cabinet Opposition

Recent Stories

Decision to ban sugar export hailed

Decision to ban sugar export hailed

36 seconds ago
 Firms on China's sci-tech innovation board spend m ..

Firms on China's sci-tech innovation board spend more on R&D

39 seconds ago
 Son of late Philippine dictator wins presidency in ..

Son of late Philippine dictator wins presidency in landslide

41 seconds ago
 UVAS holds farewell ceremony on retirement of Prof ..

UVAS holds farewell ceremony on retirement of Prof Dr Anjum Khalique

11 minutes ago
 Ethiopia attracts 2.43 bln USD FDI in nine months

Ethiopia attracts 2.43 bln USD FDI in nine months

12 minutes ago
 China int'l big-data online expo slated for May 26 ..

China int'l big-data online expo slated for May 26

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.