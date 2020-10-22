UrduPoint.com
Imran Khan Not To Surrender Before Corrupt Leaders Of PML-N: SAPM

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 22nd October 2020 | 08:09 PM

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill on Thursday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan would never surrender before the corrupt leaders of Pakistan Muslim League-N

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill on Thursday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan would never surrender before the corrupt leaders of Pakistan Muslim League-N.

In an interview with a private television channel, he said that Opposition party leaders were trying to weaken the national institutions for halting accountability process launched against the leaders of PPP and PML-N on corruption charges.

The process of accountability, he said would continue without impasse. Commenting on the issue of Captain Retired Safdar and desecration of mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam, he said that law enforcement agencies went to Karachi hotel to arrest the leader of PML-N.

He said PML-N leaders were trying to create hype to distort the facts behind the Karachi incident. The SAPM said, it was strange that leaders of PML-N who had involvement in Model Town incident, were talking about sanctity of the institutions. The PTI leader Imran Khan, would never come under blackmailing and pressure tactics being used by the Opposition parties, he added. He made it clear that incumbent government would continue the accountability process to weed out corruption from the society.

