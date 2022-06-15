UrduPoint.com

Faizan Hashmi Published June 15, 2022 | 10:06 PM

Imran Khan on protective bail in many cases: Rana Sanullah

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah Wednesday said that PTI chief Imran Khan was on protective bail in almost 19 cases registered in Islamabad and 16 in Punjab province.

Talking to private news channel, he said that Imran Khan's long march story has miserably failed because the citizen of Islamabad refused to support him for sit-ins and marches.

He said the government has prepared a plan to stop PTI's march at Attock and Jehlum bridges.

The minister said the Imran Khan's narrative of foreign conspiracy is false and rejected by the state institutions.

Responding to the question pertaining to the case against PML-Q leader, Moonis Elahi, he said that the the government has reviewed the case against Moonis Elahi which was registered in PTI government.

He said the government is collecting evidences against Farah Gogi's corruption and case would be registered after the recovery the looted amount.

