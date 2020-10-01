UrduPoint.com
Imran Khan, Only Hope Of Nation: Fawad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Thu 01st October 2020 | 10:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, Oct 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2020 ) :Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Thursday said Prime Minister Imran Khan, having capability of resolving all the issues confronted by the country, was the only hope of the people.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the country was moving towards path of development and prosperity under the dynamic leadership of the prime minister.

The minister said the total politics of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) was moving around the protection of personal interests of its leadership. Nawaz Sharif was speaking lies against the national institutions and he was doing the same following a strategy, Fawad added.

He said the whole struggle of Nawaz Sharif was aimed to remove all cases which were registered against him would not be succeed.

Chaudhry Fawad said the PML-N had never raised the public issues during their press conferences but they were making hue and cry only to protect their leadership from accountability process.

Replying to a question, he said holding protest against the government was the right of opposition but they would not get their desirous results through their any campaign.

He said the people had full confidence on all the national security institutions.

To another query about upcoming Gilgit Baltistan elections, he said it was prerogative of GB interim government that whether it wanted to hold general elections under the army supervision or not.

