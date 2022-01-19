Imran Khan Only Leader Having Courage To Say 'Absolutely Not': Farrukh
Faizan Hashmi Published January 19, 2022 | 07:04 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2022 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Wednesday saidPrime Minister Imran Khan was the only leader, who had the courage to say "Absolutely Not" to those who wanted to exercise more oppression on Pakistanis.
The minister said in a tweet that he was proud of his leader, and he had voted and supported him. He would again vote for Imran Khan in the 2023 general election