Imran Khan orchestrated attack on Judicial Complex: Rana Sanaullah

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Mar 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2023 ) :Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah on Wednesday said the attack on the Judicial Complex in Islamabad by the PTI workers was carried out under a well-thought-out plan which showed that party chief Imran Khan was the "main architect and mastermind".

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman, he said, was solely responsible for the violence at the Judicial Complex on Tuesday as it was he who had directed his party workers to gather there to pressurise the courts.

Imran Khan very much knew about his fate as his crime had been proved in the Toshakhana case and the wrong affidavit submitted in the Tyrian White case, and that was why he used social media to incite his party workers to violence, the minister said addressing a press conference.

He said all the fuss at the Judicial Complex was orchestrated by him in a bid to conceal his crimes. It also showed how the former prime minister would make court appearances leading a mob in total disregard for the law.

Rana Sanaullah, however, made it clear that the government was not oblivious to its duties and would enforce the writ of the state.

He said two first information reports (FIRs) of the incident had been registered, nominating 150 PTI workers, including Imran Khan as accused. Some 29 accused had been arrested, while further arrests would be made after confirmation through CCTV footage.

He said weapons were also recovered from the arrested persons, while an armed policeman of a province was also taken into custody.

The minister urged the judiciary not to give any relief to Imran Khan in the cases as he was the "mastermind" of the attack on the Judicial Complex.

Rana Sanaullah said the PTI leaders and workers could not spend even five days in jail. Ironically, they themselves had courted arrest under their 'Jail Bharo' movement and were now seeking bail. Imran Khan realized that the so-called drive had flopped and that was why he announced to abandon it, he added.

He said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz had always respected the courts and its leader and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif had attended dozens of court hearings at the same Judicial Complex.

He alleged that Imran Khan Niazi had no moral values and was bent upon creating chaos in the country. He urged the nation to protect Pakistan from the "evil of Imran Niazi" by not voting for him in the upcoming election.

The minister said he had also ordered a departmental inquiry against the policemen, who had manhandled media personnel during Imran Khan's hearing at the Judicial Complex.

Commenting on the verdict of the Supreme Court regarding the election of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assemblies, Rana Sanaullah said the Federal Government would accept the court decision. He noted that the apex court 4-3 majority judgment had dismissed the election date suo moto case terming it as premature. In its first hearing on February 23, two judges of the bench in their order, had maintained to drop the case.