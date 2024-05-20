Imran Khan, other PTI leaders exonerated in Azadi March cases

(@Abdulla99267510)

The latest report say that a sessions court in Islamabad also acquitted Imran Khan and other PTI leaders in a case registered with Kohsar police station.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 20th, 2024) A sessions court on Monday exonerated former Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan and other PTI leaders from charges levelled against him in cases related to the Azadi March registered with Karachi Company police station and Kohsar police station.

Judicial Magistrate Mureed Abbas announced the previously reserved verdict on the acquittal pleas of Imran Khan, Faisal Javed, Ali Nawaz Awan, Saifullah Niazi, Zartaj Gul, and Asad Umar.

Lawyers Naeem Panjutha, Sardar Masroof, and Amna Ali presented arguments in favor of the acquittal petitions. Asad Umar and Saifullah Niazi were present in court, while Faisal Javed and Zartaj Gul filed requests for exemption from personal appearance.

Advocate Panjutha argued that Imran Khan was accused under Section 109, suggesting the case was based on his alleged instigation, and that only the authority implementing Section 144 had the right to file such a case. He asserted that the FIR was lodged by an unauthorized person, rendering the case baseless and unsuitable for prosecution.

Besides it, Panjutha highlighted the lack of video evidence against Imran Khan and noted that FIRs were filed even for peaceful protests. He emphasized that multiple similar cases had been registered against Imran Khan in different police stations, all resulting in acquittals.

Sardar Masroof argued that FIRs registered by unauthorized individuals are illegal and cannot be the foundation for a case, citing an Islamabad High Court order to support his argument.

After hearing the arguments, the court reserved its decision and later acquitted Imran Khan, Faisal Javed, Ali Nawaz Awan, Saifullah Niazi, Zartaj Gul, and Asad Umar.

Imran’s acquittal in Kohsar Police Station Case

The Islamabad sessions court also acquitted Imran Khan and others in a case registered at Kohsar police station related to protests and vandalism.

Judicial Magistrate Shehzad Khan approved the acquittal pleas of Imran Khan, Sheikh Rashid, Faisal Javed Khan, Ali Nawaz Awan, Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Qasim Suri, Raja Khurram Nawaz, and others, dismissing charges of violating Section 144 during the Azadi March.

Lawyers Sardar Masroof and Amna Ali argued that the allegations against Imran Khan and others were unfounded and politically motivated.

After completing the arguments, the court reserved its decision and later announced the acquittal of the accused in this case as well.

It may be mentioned here that on May 15, the Islamabad District and Sessions Court also acquitted PTI founder Imran Khan in a case registered at Khanna police station during the Azadi March.