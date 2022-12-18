(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2022 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan was pursuing a negative and reprehensible agenda to defame the country's image and thus isolated it at the international level, said PML-N General Secretary Islamabad M. Sajid Abbasi on Sunday.

In a statement issued here, he said that Imran Khan had destroyed the country's institutions, economy, governance, and image internationally during his regime.

He said the former prime minister had always adopted a non-serious attitude and his politics was based on mere allegations and blame game adding that he was also involved in misguiding the youth to achieve their objectionable motives.

He (Imran Khan) always liked such a system which make him a prime minister of the country rather than delivering for the welfare and uplift of the country and its people, Abbasi added.

Lauding the concrete steps taken by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Minister for Finance Ishaq Dar over the reduction in prices of petroleum products, he said the coalition government under this dynamic leadership was providing maximum relief to the people through prudent policies.