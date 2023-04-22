UrduPoint.com

Imran Khan Played Constructive Role To Get Country Out Of Crises: Qureshi

Faizan Hashmi Published April 22, 2023 | 05:50 PM

Imran Khan played constructive role to get country out of crises: Qureshi

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2023 ) :Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Saturday said the former prime minister Imran Khan had played a constructive role in overcoming crises faced by the country during his tenure.

While talking to media after Eid prayer, he said that he withdrew nomination papers as per the party's decision.

He confessed that there were differences appeared among the ranks of the party over the tickets' distribution. But finally, he said the matter was resolved through a committee forged by the party's leadership.

He pinned hope that the election would be held on the tentative date fixed by the Supreme Court as May 14 (next month).

