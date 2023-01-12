Imran Khan played negative role for youth: Asif

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2023 ) :Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Wednesday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Imran Khan has played negative role for the entire youth of this country.

The Chairman PTI started his politics to malign national institutions including security, he said while talking to a private television channel.

He said that PTI leader had adopted uncivilized manner against the families of opponents. The minister said that PTI leader had damaged the decent culture of Pakistan.

Commenting on vote of no-confidence in Punjab, he said Parvaiz Ellahi should show his party members to hold CM powers in the provincial assembly. He said most of the members of PTI are against him.

He said that PTI leaders in the Punjab Assembly converted the Green belt into Brown belt.

To a question about the pressure on ruling party, he said that Imran's party had faced only one issue which was COVID-19 but the world had supported the PTI regime.

Khawaja Muhammad Asif said that coalition government had faced multiple challenges including floods 2022.

To another question about corruption issues in Punjab, he said the members of PTI had reservation over corruption issue.

He said that Pakistan Muslim League-N leaders had faced jail over false cases filed by PTI regime. He said Imran Khan never stayed in jail while Nawaz Sharif had to leave the seat of prime minister due to false allegations leveled by PTI leaders.

He said that coalition partners ousted Imran Khan from the National Assembly through vote of no-confidence. In reply to a question about number game in Punjab, he said the CM would have to face no-confidence move in the assembly.