UrduPoint.com

Imran Khan Played Negative Role For Youth: Asif

Umer Jamshaid Published January 12, 2023 | 12:10 AM

Imran Khan played negative role for youth: Asif

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2023 ) :Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Wednesday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Imran Khan has played negative role for the entire youth of this country.

The Chairman PTI started his politics to malign national institutions including security, he said while talking to a private television channel.

He said that PTI leader had adopted uncivilized manner against the families of opponents. The minister said that PTI leader had damaged the decent culture of Pakistan.

Commenting on vote of no-confidence in Punjab, he said Parvaiz Ellahi should show his party members to hold CM powers in the provincial assembly. He said most of the members of PTI are against him.

He said that PTI leaders in the Punjab Assembly converted the Green belt into Brown belt.

To a question about the pressure on ruling party, he said that Imran's party had faced only one issue which was COVID-19 but the world had supported the PTI regime.

Khawaja Muhammad Asif said that coalition government had faced multiple challenges including floods 2022.

To another question about corruption issues in Punjab, he said the members of PTI had reservation over corruption issue.

He said that Pakistan Muslim League-N leaders had faced jail over false cases filed by PTI regime. He said Imran Khan never stayed in jail while Nawaz Sharif had to leave the seat of prime minister due to false allegations leveled by PTI leaders.

He said that coalition partners ousted Imran Khan from the National Assembly through vote of no-confidence. In reply to a question about number game in Punjab, he said the CM would have to face no-confidence move in the assembly.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Imran Khan Corruption National Assembly Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister World Punjab Vote Provincial Assembly Jail Muslim TV From Government Punjab Assembly

Recent Stories

Scholz's Social Democrats Press for Diplomatic Sol ..

Scholz's Social Democrats Press for Diplomatic Solution to Ukrainian Conflict - ..

14 minutes ago
 UN Resident Coordinator Delivers Aid in Kharkiv Re ..

UN Resident Coordinator Delivers Aid in Kharkiv Region, Meets With Authorities - ..

14 minutes ago
 Biden Urges Congress to Pass Bipartisan Legislatio ..

Biden Urges Congress to Pass Bipartisan Legislation to Hold Big Tech Accountable

19 minutes ago
 Over 40 Injured Admitted to Afghan Hospital After ..

Over 40 Injured Admitted to Afghan Hospital After Kabul Blast - NGO

19 minutes ago
 Russia to send spacecraft to ISS to bring home cre ..

Russia to send spacecraft to ISS to bring home crew of damaged capsule

19 minutes ago
 UK, Japan sign major defence deal allowing troop d ..

UK, Japan sign major defence deal allowing troop deployments

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.