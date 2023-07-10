Open Menu

Imran Khan Played Negative Role For Youth, Politics In Pakistan: Asif

Muhammad Irfan Published July 10, 2023 | 12:00 AM

Imran Khan played negative role for youth, politics in Pakistan: Asif

ISLAMABAD, Jul 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2023 ) :Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Sunday said that Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Imran Khan had played a negative role for young people and the politics in Pakistan.

Imran Khan promoted the culture of filthy language in the country during four year period of the PTI regime, he said while talking to a private television channel.

PTI leaders found involved in attacking national institutions including security, he said.

The government, he said will take action against those PTI workers and leaders who were found guilty of a crime in May 9 incident.

To a question, he said PTI leader Imran Khan passed the orders for breaking assemblies in Punjab and KPK.

He said that Imran Khan refused to play a role as Opposition leader after dissolving the assemblies. He said that PTI leader damaged the economy during the four-year period of time.

Commenting on the next elections, he said the tenure of the coalition government would be finished after one month and the caretaker set-up would take measures for holding general elections.

He hoped that PML-N would win the next elections with the support of the people and also vowed that the PML-N after forming the government would continue public welfare projects under the guidance of Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif.

