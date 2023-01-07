Imran Khan playing on both sides of wicket: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection Faisal Karim Kund

UrduPoint.com

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection Faisal Karim Kundi on Saturday said that Imran Khan was trying to "play on both sides of the wicket" on the issue of resignations from assemblies

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2023 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection Faisal Karim Kundi on Saturday said that Imran Khan was trying to "play on both sides of the wicket" on the issue of resignations from assemblies.

Talking to a private tv channel, Kundi said that neither Chief Minister Punjab Pervaiz Elahi would dissolve the assemblies nor resign.

Imran Khan has once again backed away from his decision of dissolving assemblies and hiding in Lahore, he added.

Answering a query regarding early elections, he challenged Imran Khan to dissolve the KP assembly and get his desire for election fulfilled there.�"Imran Khan's four-year rule is the worst example of political revenge," he said, adding that state institutions had been used for political engineering during Imran's era.

