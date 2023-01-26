UrduPoint.com

Imran Khan Playing With Country's Economy: Javed Latif

Muhammad Irfan Published January 26, 2023 | 03:30 PM

Imran Khan playing with country's economy: Javed Latif

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2023 ) :Federal Minister Mian Javed Latif has said that Imran Khan is playing with country's economy and termed it very unfortunate.

Addressing a press conference at 180-H Model Town on Thursday, he said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) wanted that no one asked it about inflation and poor economic condition, which country was facing just due to bad governance of PTI government.

PTI wanted decisions of their choice by putting pressure on institutions, he added. He further said that he was not in favour of illegal arrest of anybody, adding that PML-N had given a lot of sacrifices for ensuring stability in the country.

Mian Javed Latif said, "National parties are formed to give sacrifices in the larger interest of the country." He said that PML-N had given sacrifice of their politics just for the sake of country's better future, adding that if their sacrifices would be seen with doubts then we would speak out.

Imran Khan was habitual of leveling baseless corruption allegations but not a single allegation had been proved against PML-N leadership.

He said, "If Imran Khan thinks himself neat and clean then he should give receipts of Toshakhana gifts."Javed Latif said, "If any government dictates institutions to arrest and release any person then there can be no big crime than this."To a question, he said that state institutions should be free to work all the time. He said that those who were at the helm of affairs should tell people about the cause behind current economic crisis and price hike, which he added was making the lives of common man miserable.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Corruption Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Poor Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Man Price All Government

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi affirms readiness to deal with adverse w ..

Abu Dhabi affirms readiness to deal with adverse weather conditions

2 minutes ago
 More events target clients on 3rd day of 6th Dubai ..

More events target clients on 3rd day of 6th Dubai Customs Week

2 minutes ago
 A 50MP Triple AI Camera on realme C35 Gets You the ..

A 50MP Triple AI Camera on realme C35 Gets You the Crispiest Photos

7 minutes ago
 Pension Authority participates in 6th GCC Internat ..

Pension Authority participates in 6th GCC International Communications Team meet ..

2 hours ago
 FAB reports full year 2022 Group Net Profit of AED ..

FAB reports full year 2022 Group Net Profit of AED13.4 billion, up 7% yoy

4 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Australia&#039;s Governor ..

UAE leaders congratulate Australia&#039;s Governor-General on National Day

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.