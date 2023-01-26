LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2023 ) :Federal Minister Mian Javed Latif has said that Imran Khan is playing with country's economy and termed it very unfortunate.

Addressing a press conference at 180-H Model Town on Thursday, he said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) wanted that no one asked it about inflation and poor economic condition, which country was facing just due to bad governance of PTI government.

PTI wanted decisions of their choice by putting pressure on institutions, he added. He further said that he was not in favour of illegal arrest of anybody, adding that PML-N had given a lot of sacrifices for ensuring stability in the country.

Mian Javed Latif said, "National parties are formed to give sacrifices in the larger interest of the country." He said that PML-N had given sacrifice of their politics just for the sake of country's better future, adding that if their sacrifices would be seen with doubts then we would speak out.

Imran Khan was habitual of leveling baseless corruption allegations but not a single allegation had been proved against PML-N leadership.

He said, "If Imran Khan thinks himself neat and clean then he should give receipts of Toshakhana gifts."Javed Latif said, "If any government dictates institutions to arrest and release any person then there can be no big crime than this."To a question, he said that state institutions should be free to work all the time. He said that those who were at the helm of affairs should tell people about the cause behind current economic crisis and price hike, which he added was making the lives of common man miserable.