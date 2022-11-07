Imran Khan politicizing everything : Amir Muqam

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2022 ) :Adviser to Prime Minister and Federal Minister for National Heritage and Culture Division Engineer Amir Muqam said that Imran Khan was politicizing everything just to keep his politics alive.

Addressing a press conference here on Monday, he said that it was very unfortunate that PTI chairman's agenda was to destabilize the country. "In current political situation a question arises that what Imran Khan will get by creating chaotic situation and by tarnishing the image of country's institutions." Amir Muqam said Imran Khan was continuously misleading people and telling lies to them.

He further said that first he misguided people over cipher issue and later the murder of journalist Arshad Sharif was politicized which was condemnable.

He said that Imran Khan was in habit of leveling baseless allegations and he did not care about the consequences.

He said, "There should be an inquiry of firing incident so that people come to know real facts." He said a point to be pondered is as to why Imran Khan had not visited public hospital in Wazirabad to get first aid, rather he preferred to go Shaukat Khanum for which he had to travel for about three hours.

He alleged that Imran Khan was using all negative tactics just to gain sympathies of people and to get power.

He said Imran Khan should understand that he was not serving the country by leveling baseless allegations on the institutions.

"In Punjab there is government of PTI but still they are pointing figures at others which is ridiculous", he added.

He said that appointment of new chief of army staff would be made as per law and the constitution and next general elections would be held on time.

He said that Imran Khan should look at four years' performance of his government ,adding that he made life of people more difficult.

He said PML-N and its allies were putting in their efforts to ensure economic stability in the country,adding that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was making tireless efforts to raise the image of the country at international level.

To a question, he said, "PML-N believes in strengthening democratic process in the country."