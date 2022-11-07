UrduPoint.com

Imran Khan Politicizing Everything : Amir Muqam

Faizan Hashmi Published November 07, 2022 | 02:50 PM

Imran Khan politicizing everything : Amir Muqam

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2022 ) :Adviser to Prime Minister and Federal Minister for National Heritage and Culture Division Engineer Amir Muqam said that Imran Khan was politicizing everything just to keep his politics alive.

Addressing a press conference here on Monday, he said that it was very unfortunate that PTI chairman's agenda was to destabilize the country. "In current political situation a question arises that what Imran Khan will get by creating chaotic situation and by tarnishing the image of country's institutions." Amir Muqam said Imran Khan was continuously misleading people and telling lies to them.

He further said that first he misguided people over cipher issue and later the murder of journalist Arshad Sharif was politicized which was condemnable.

He said that Imran Khan was in habit of leveling baseless allegations and he did not care about the consequences.

He said, "There should be an inquiry of firing incident so that people come to know real facts." He said a point to be pondered is as to why Imran Khan had not visited public hospital in Wazirabad to get first aid, rather he preferred to go Shaukat Khanum for which he had to travel for about three hours.

He alleged that Imran Khan was using all negative tactics just to gain sympathies of people and to get power.

He said Imran Khan should understand that he was not serving the country by leveling baseless allegations on the institutions.

"In Punjab there is government of PTI but still they are pointing figures at others which is ridiculous", he added.

He said that appointment of new chief of army staff would be made as per law and the constitution and next general elections would be held on time.

He said that Imran Khan should look at four years' performance of his government ,adding that he made life of people more difficult.

He said PML-N and its allies were putting in their efforts to ensure economic stability in the country,adding that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was making tireless efforts to raise the image of the country at international level.

To a question, he said, "PML-N believes in strengthening democratic process in the country."

Related Topics

Firing Murder Shahbaz Sharif Imran Khan Chief Of Army Staff Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Punjab Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Amir Muqam Wazirabad All Government

Recent Stories

PM, Secretary General of Arab League discuss bilat ..

PM, Secretary General of Arab League discuss bilateral ties

7 minutes ago
 Swati asks FIA to reveal names of those behind his ..

Swati asks FIA to reveal names of those behind his arrest, torture and humiliati ..

36 minutes ago
 Usman Buzdar gets bail in NAB case

Usman Buzdar gets bail in NAB case

1 hour ago
 Deliberations by COP27 leaders to shape future abo ..

Deliberations by COP27 leaders to shape future about climate change: PM

2 hours ago
 SC orders IGP to register FIR against attack on Im ..

SC orders IGP to register FIR against attack on Imran Khan

2 hours ago
 Balochistan Judicial Academy exposes special branc ..

Balochistan Judicial Academy exposes special branch's claim about Swati's stay

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.