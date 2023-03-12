UrduPoint.com

Imran Khan Postpones Lahore Rally Till Tomorrow

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 12, 2023 | 07:08 PM

Imran Khan postpones Lahore rally till tomorrow

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman has tweeted that it seems again Sec 144 has been imposed illegally solely on PTI election campaign as all other public activities are ongoing in Lahore and only Zaman Park has been surrounded by containers & heavy police contingent.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 12th, 2023) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Sunday postponed his rally in Lahore till tomorrow.

The PTI Chief took this decision after the local administration refused to remove Section 144. The authorities in Punjab had said earlier that Section 144 was imposed in Lahore due to PSL match at Gaddafi Stadium and marathon race in the city.

Taking to Twitter, Imran Khan said that he could not allow injuries to his party workers and postponed the rally due today (Sunday) till Monday (tomorrow).

Khan shared the footage of his party workers who reached Zaman Park to take part in the rally he had announced on Saturday evening.

Khan wrote, “ The PTI Chief said that despite Zaman Park being sealed, the people of Lahore are already out in huge numbers . However, I cannot allow any injuries to my workers, the general public or my police just so these fascists can register more FIRs against us and find a pretext to run away from elections,”.

In another Tweet, Khan said, “It seems again Sec 144 has been imposed illegally solely on PTI election campaign as all other public activities are ongoing in Lahore. Only Zaman Park has been surrounded by containers & heavy police contingent. Clearly, like 8 March, Punjab CM & police want to provoke clashes,”.

He also wrote, “to file more sham FIRs against PTI ldrshp & workers & to use as pretext for postponing elections. Elec schedule has been announced so how can Sec 144 be imposed on pol activity? I AM TELLING ALL PTI WORKERS NOT TO FALL INTO THIS TRAP. Hence we have postponed rally till tomorrow,”.

Imran Khan on Saturday evening had announced that he would lead the rally on Sunday (today).

