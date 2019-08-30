Imran Khan Praises Pakistanis for Coming Out in Support of Kashmir

(@imziishan)

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan applauded his people after his call to send a message to India over its alleged abuse of Kashmiris was answered with mass rallies across Pakistan on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2019) Pakistani Imran Khan applauded his people after his call to send a message to India over its alleged abuse of Kashmiris was answered with mass rallies across Pakistan on Friday.

Demonstrations in support of the Muslim-majority population in the Indian-controlled part of Kashmir were reportedly held in almost every city and town in Pakistan, with crowds burning Indian flags.

"I am so proud of our people in the way they came out today in solidarity with the Kashmiris letting them know our nation stands resolutely with them," Khan tweeted.

He again accused the ruling Hindu party of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi of a "Nazi-style takeover" and an ethnic cleansing in the Himalayan region.

Indian-administered Jammu and Kashmir has been living under a curfew for weeks after it was stripped of its special status and downgraded to a territory. Pakistan, which lays claims to entire Kashmir, has pledged to protect the region's population.