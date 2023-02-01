Imran Khan prays IHC to dismiss Tyrian White case

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan on Wednesday prayed the Islamabad High Court (IHC) to dismiss a case for his disqualification in the Tyrian White matter

Imran Khan, in his comments submitted by his counsel Salman Akram Raja in the court, pleaded that the said petition was non-admissible as he (Imran Khan) was no more a member of the Parliament.

The IHC could not take the matter of declaration about Tyrian in its constitutional jurisdiction, and the matter could be taken up at the relevant forum only, he added.

The PTI chief said Chief Justice Aamer Farooq had also refused to hear an identical case in the past. It was a matter of principle that a judge who had once refused to hear a case, could not hear it again, he added, praying the court to dismiss the petition.

A citizen had filed the petition with the IHC seeking disqualification of Imran Khan for concealing information about his alleged daughter Tyrian White.