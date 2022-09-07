Imran Khan promoting culture of uncivilized language among youth: Dr Tariq

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2022 ) :A senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League-N, Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry on Wednesday criticized the leadership of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) for promoting culture of uncivilized language among youth.

Talking to a private television channel, he said that Imran Khan was creating rift among high ranking officials of security institutions and was following anti-state agenda.

Commenting on the appointment of new army chief, he said that the previous prime ministers had been consulting stakeholders before the appointments of army chiefs.

Dr. Tariq Fazal said under the Constitution, Shehbaz Sharif reserves the right to consult his brother for appointing army chief on merit.

In reply to a question about Imran's remarks for judiciary and security, he said all the institutions had expressed reservation over his negative agenda.

To a question about shrinking economy, he said that Pakistan Muslim League-N and the coalition partners were trying to improve the economical situation of this country.

About the general elections, the PML-N leader said the general elections would be held on time, in 2023.