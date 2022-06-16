Imran Khan promoting negative attitude for his own interest: Zubair

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2022 ) :PML-N leader Mohammad Zubair on Thursday said that former prime minister Imran Khan was promoting negative attitudes to keep his politics alive.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that PTI leadership wants political instability and social anarchy in the country.

He said that Imran Khan always targeted the national institutions, his baseless allegations were an attempt to put pressure on the institutions.

He said that the PML-N government has full confidence in the judiciary, Election Commission of Pakistan, and other state institutions.

Responding to a question, he said that the next general elections would be free and fair and state institutions would not be made controversial for a single person.

He further said that the PTI government was responsible for inflation and unstable economic situation.