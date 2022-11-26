UrduPoint.com

Imran Khan, PTI Convoys To Reach Rawalpindi For Power Show Today

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 26, 2022 | 01:36 PM

Musarrat Jamshed Cheema says that the main objective of their gathering is only date for early elections.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 26th, 2022) PTI Chairman and former Prime Minister Imran Khan to arrive in Rawalpindi on Saturday (today).

Imran Khan said that he would share further details after his arrival in Rawalpindi.

Thousands of people who are part of different convoys will reach Rawalpindi today.

Taking to Twitter, Musarrat Jamshed Cheema said that different convoys would reach Rawalpindi.

She said that Lahorites would prove today that independence is their first preference.

She said that date for early elections are the main agenda of today's gathering in Rawalpindi.

Gilgit Baltistan CM has arrived in Rawalpindi by leading a big convoy.

Strict security arrangements have been made for the PTI leaders and workers as over 7000 police contingents have been deployed.

