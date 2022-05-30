UrduPoint.com

Imran Khan, PTI Supporters Violate SC Orders In Red Zone Area: Law Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 30, 2022 | 10:19 PM

Imran Khan, PTI supporters violate SC orders in Red Zone area: Law Minister

Federal Minister for Law and Justice, Senator Azam Tarar on Monday said that Imran Khan and the supporters of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), had violated the Supreme Court's order in Red Zone area

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Law and Justice, Senator Azam Tarar on Monday said that Imran Khan and the supporters of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), had violated the Supreme Court's order in Red Zone area.

The court had issued orders to the government for provision of a separate place so that Imran Khan could address the public meeting in a proper manner, he said while talking to a private television channel.

He said, PTI leadership and the supporters had violated the court orders and entered the Red Zone area for creating law and order situation.

The court, he said should take notice and issue contempt of the court to Imran Khan and PTI leaders. Commenting on resignation issue of PTI members, he said, Imran Khan, Fawad Chaudhry, Sheerin Mezari and some others had resigned on the floor of the house. He said that Speaker NA has reserved the rights to review the letters of other PTI members which were not given properly.

The Senator said that PTI members excluding Imran Khan, Fawad Chaudhry and Sheerin Mezari, could rejoin the national assembly as Opposition leaders but we should wait for the decision of Speaker NA in this regard.

Ex Chairman Senate, Waseem Sajjad, while talking to news channel said that PTI members should rejoin the parliament and play their role as Opposition leaders.

It is very difficult for the government to conduct by elections on more than 100 seats left by PTI in protest against the government, he said.

He added that Speaker NA should look into the matter by using authority and make efforts to bring the members of PTI back to the Parliament.

He said, it is in the interest of the government to run the state affairs with the help of Opposition parties.

Related Topics

Imran Khan National Assembly Senate Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Protest Supreme Court Law And Order Parliament Red Zone TV Government Court Opposition Fawad Chaudhry

Recent Stories

FPCCI delegation calls on Hamza Shehbaz

FPCCI delegation calls on Hamza Shehbaz

44 seconds ago
 Macroeconomic stability is top priority of PML-N G ..

Macroeconomic stability is top priority of PML-N Government: Miftah Ismail

45 seconds ago
 Lewandowski says 'my Bayern story has come to an e ..

Lewandowski says 'my Bayern story has come to an end'

47 seconds ago
 Greece Defends Transfer of Seized Iranian Oil to U ..

Greece Defends Transfer of Seized Iranian Oil to US

49 seconds ago
 FBR nominates focal persons at all International A ..

FBR nominates focal persons at all International Airports across Pakistan

12 minutes ago
 Lewandowski says 'my Bayern story has come to an e ..

Lewandowski says 'my Bayern story has come to an end'

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.