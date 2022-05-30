Imran Khan, PTI supporters violate SC orders in Red Zone area: Law Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Law and Justice, Senator Azam Tarar on Monday said that Imran Khan and the supporters of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), had violated the Supreme Court's order in Red Zone area.

The court had issued orders to the government for provision of a separate place so that Imran Khan could address the public meeting in a proper manner, he said while talking to a private television channel.

He said, PTI leadership and the supporters had violated the court orders and entered the Red Zone area for creating law and order situation.

The court, he said should take notice and issue contempt of the court to Imran Khan and PTI leaders. Commenting on resignation issue of PTI members, he said, Imran Khan, Fawad Chaudhry, Sheerin Mezari and some others had resigned on the floor of the house. He said that Speaker NA has reserved the rights to review the letters of other PTI members which were not given properly.

The Senator said that PTI members excluding Imran Khan, Fawad Chaudhry and Sheerin Mezari, could rejoin the national assembly as Opposition leaders but we should wait for the decision of Speaker NA in this regard.

Ex Chairman Senate, Waseem Sajjad, while talking to news channel said that PTI members should rejoin the parliament and play their role as Opposition leaders.

It is very difficult for the government to conduct by elections on more than 100 seats left by PTI in protest against the government, he said.

He added that Speaker NA should look into the matter by using authority and make efforts to bring the members of PTI back to the Parliament.

He said, it is in the interest of the government to run the state affairs with the help of Opposition parties.