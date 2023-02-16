UrduPoint.com

Imran Khan Pushed Country Towards Default: Senator PML-N

Muhammad Irfan Published February 16, 2023 | 01:30 PM

Imran Khan pushed country towards default: Senator PML-N

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2023 ) :Pakistan Muslim League-N Senator Dr. Afnan Ullah Khan Thursday criticized that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government had pushed the country towards the economic crisis by taking record loans and its immature leadership was still pushing the country towards political and economic instability by doing politics of anarchy.

Talking to a private news channel, he reiterated that PTI's incompetent leadership was not the representative of Pakistani nation and did not have the ability to steer the country out of the economic crises.

He further alleged that PTI chief Imran Khan's criticism for the establishment was not based on principle but to curry favour again, adding, the nation had seen the reality of Imran's lies.

Replying to a question, he said that PTI chairman was politically immature adding, it is a crime to criticize the national institutions. PTI chief Imran Khan only wants the decision in its own favor through pressure tactics and lies based politics, he further added.

To another question, he said Imran Khan's government signed an agreement with International Monetary Fund, but later refused to comply its conditions, adding, now the coalition government is bearing the brunt of the strict conditions and people are facing economic crises in the country.

