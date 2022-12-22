Imran Khan pushes Punjab towards political crisis: Hamza Shehbaz

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Leader Hamza Shehbaz said on Thursday that Imran Khan had once again pushed the Punjab province towards political crisis.

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2022 ) :Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Leader Hamza Shehbaz said on Thursday that Imran Khan had once again pushed the Punjab province towards political crisis.

In a statement issued here, he said that Punjab Chief Minister Parvez Elahi had skipped vote of confidence and added that it was discretion of Punjab Governor to de-notify CM.

Hamza Shehbaz said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf was following the politics of clash, adding that its stubbornness and threats would be responded within the limits of constitution and law.