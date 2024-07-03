Imran Khan, Qureshi and other leaders acquitted in ECP protest case

(@Abdulla99267510)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 3rd, 2024) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Founder Imran Khan, former Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and many other party leaders were acquitted in a case registered against them in Aabpara police station on Wednesday.

Judicial Magistrate Yasir Mehmood announced the verdict reserved earlier after conclusion of the arguments of the both sides.

Sheikh Rasheed, Asad Qaiser, Shehryar Afridi, Faisal Javed, Raja Khurram Nawaz and Ali Nawaz Awan are the other leaders who were acquitted in the case.

They all were booked over charges of protest outside the ECP office in the Federal capital.

Advocate Sardar Masroof and Advocate Ansar Kayani, representing the former prime minister and others, presented arguments on behalf of PTI in court.

The case stemmed from protests against the Election Commission of Pakistan's Toshakhana verdict in 2022, which briefly disqualified Imran Khan from holding office.

Imran Khan has faced a series of legal challenges including allegations ranging from corruption to terrorism, since his ousting as prime minister in 2022.

Khan has been incarcerated since August last year and faced convictions in some cases ahead of this year's nationwide election.

Many other cases are underway, with the only remaining obstacle to his release being the iddat or un-Islamic marriage case which could reach conclusion later this month.