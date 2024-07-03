Open Menu

Imran Khan, Qureshi And Other Leaders Acquitted In ECP Protest Case

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published July 03, 2024 | 02:17 PM

Imran Khan, Qureshi and other leaders acquitted in ECP protest case

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 3rd, 2024) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Founder Imran Khan, former Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and many other party leaders were acquitted in a case registered against them in Aabpara police station on Wednesday.

Judicial Magistrate Yasir Mehmood announced the verdict reserved earlier after conclusion of the arguments of the both sides.

Sheikh Rasheed, Asad Qaiser, Shehryar Afridi, Faisal Javed, Raja Khurram Nawaz and Ali Nawaz Awan are the other leaders who were acquitted in the case.

They all were booked over charges of protest outside the ECP office in the Federal capital.

Advocate Sardar Masroof and Advocate Ansar Kayani, representing the former prime minister and others, presented arguments on behalf of PTI in court.

The case stemmed from protests against the Election Commission of Pakistan's Toshakhana verdict in 2022, which briefly disqualified Imran Khan from holding office.

Imran Khan has faced a series of legal challenges including allegations ranging from corruption to terrorism, since his ousting as prime minister in 2022.

Khan has been incarcerated since August last year and faced convictions in some cases ahead of this year's nationwide election.

Many other cases are underway, with the only remaining obstacle to his release being the iddat or un-Islamic marriage case which could reach conclusion later this month.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Imran Khan Corruption Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Protest Police Station Election Commission Of Pakistan Marriage August Afridi All From Court Toshakhana

Recent Stories

Gary Kirsten submits confidential report to PCB ch ..

Gary Kirsten submits confidential report to PCB chairman over team’s poor perf ..

7 minutes ago
 Zainab Jameel’s husband bail rejected in firing ..

Zainab Jameel’s husband bail rejected in firing case

11 minutes ago
 Central Ruet body due on July 6 for Muharram moon ..

Central Ruet body due on July 6 for Muharram moon sighting

1 hour ago
 Shadab Khan achieves Hat-trick in Lanka Premier Le ..

Shadab Khan achieves Hat-trick in Lanka Premier League

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 July 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 July 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 July 2024

5 hours ago
Pogacar 'hits hard' in Alps to reclaim Tour de Fra ..

Pogacar 'hits hard' in Alps to reclaim Tour de France lead

14 hours ago
 116 killed in stampede at India religious gatherin ..

116 killed in stampede at India religious gathering

14 hours ago
 Public Private Partnership Board meeting held

Public Private Partnership Board meeting held

14 hours ago
 SPARC celebrate World Sports Journalist Day

SPARC celebrate World Sports Journalist Day

15 hours ago
 Rana asks PTI to negotiate, resolve political issu ..

Rana asks PTI to negotiate, resolve political issues

15 hours ago
 Category 5 Hurricane Beryl kills 5, hurtles toward ..

Category 5 Hurricane Beryl kills 5, hurtles towards Jamaica

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan