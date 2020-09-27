UrduPoint.com
Imran Khan Raised Country's Image In World

Sun 27th September 2020 | 06:00 PM

Imran Khan raised country's image in world

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2020 ) :Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan Sunday lauded Prime Minister Imran Khan's efforts for enhancing country's image in the comity of nations.

While commenting on PM's virtual address to UN General Assembly, he said that Imran Khan's address was a reflection of aspirations of people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) and Pakistanis.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had once again boldly raised the Kashmir issue adding that India had suffered humiliation at international level.

Aleem Khan said that the support of Turkey and other countries on Kashmir issue was a good omen for Pakistan.

Country's stance on important national issues was presented efficiently, he added.

