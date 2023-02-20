(@Abdulla99267510)

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman has urged the government to look after Ajmal's family.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 20th, 2023) Former Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan on Monday raised voice for Ajmal Masih who lost his life in terrorists'attack on Karachi Police Office.

Imran Khan indirectly urged the authorities concerned to take care of Ajmal's family.

Taking to Twitter, Imran Khan said, "We must not forget Ajmal Masih, who also lost his life in the KPO terrorist attack in Karachi. Govt must look after his family. Sadly, we tend to forget not only these victims of terrorist attacks, who are sole breadwinners of their families, but also the dependants left behind,".

