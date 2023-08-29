Open Menu

Imran Khan Re-arrested In Cipher Case After Sentence Suspension In Thoshakhana Case

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 29, 2023 | 02:51 PM

Imran Khan re-arrested in cipher case after sentence suspension in Thoshakhana case

The PTI chairman has already been in Attock jail has been placed on judicial remand until August 30 in cipher case.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 29th, 2023) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former Prime Minister Imran Khan re-arrested immediately after suspension of his sentence in the Toshakhana criminal case.

The arrest was made in connection to the cipher case, leading to his placement on judicial remand until August 30. The decision was rendered by Judge Abul Hasnat Zulqarnain of the Official Secrets Act court.

The verdict was transmitted in writing to the superintendent of Attock Jail, with an order to present Imran Khan before the court on August 30. The judge emphasized that the defendant is under judicial remand concerning a case governed by the Official Secrets Act.

Accordingly, the defendant should remain incarcerated and be brought before the court on the specified date.

Just moments prior, the Islamabad High Court had suspended the sentence of Imran Khan in the Toshakhana criminal case. A division bench headed by IHC Chief Justice Aamir Farooq and Justice Tariq Mahmood Jahangiri approved Imran Khan's appeal, culminating in the decision to release him from jail. In order to secure his release, the PTI chief was required to submit bail bonds amounting to Rs100,000.

The high court's division bench had concluded deliberations on Monday regarding Imran Khan's plea to suspend his sentence in the Toshakhana case, reserving the verdict to be announced today at 11am.

During the preceding hearing, Amjad Pervaiz, representing the Election Commission of Pakistan, had presented his arguments. He pointed out that Imran Khan had concealed Toshakhana-related information in his asset disclosures and subsequently opposed the appeal for suspending the sentence. Pervaiz underscored the necessity to notify the public prosecutor in the case and requested that the hearing not proceed without involving the state and considering their perspective.

The chief justice responded that complainants are typically not made parties in NAB cases, and the state's presence is manifested through a bureau prosecutor. Pervaiz argued that the term "complainant" is absent in the law; only the state is referred to. He further contended that no precedent exists where a complaint about corrupt practices was submitted to a magistrate.

Pervaiz highlighted that all members of the Election Commission of Pakistan had unanimously endorsed the filing of the complaint as per their decision. He also mentioned that out of 44 trial court hearings, Imran Khan had appeared in only four.

The counsel for Imran Khan argued that the case was politically motivated as the PTI chairman did not conceal anything and also did not commit anything unlawful.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Imran Khan Chief Justice Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister National Accountability Bureau Election Commission Of Pakistan Jail Attock August Criminals Islamabad High Court All From Court

Recent Stories

Caretaker govt to support ECP in holding elections ..

Caretaker govt to support ECP in holding elections: Sarfaraz Bugti

3 minutes ago
 IHC suspends Imran Khan’s sentence in Thoshakhan ..

IHC suspends Imran Khan’s sentence in Thoshakhana case

23 minutes ago
 MoHAP to develop comprehensive women&#039;s health ..

MoHAP to develop comprehensive women&#039;s health policy

45 minutes ago
 Pak-Iran diplomatic relations are the need of the ..

Pak-Iran diplomatic relations are the need of the hour, bilateral cooperation in ..

1 hour ago
 UAE government participates in Digital Economy Min ..

UAE government participates in Digital Economy Ministerial Meeting within G20

1 hour ago
 UAE-funded field hospital in Chad receives 6,110 s ..

UAE-funded field hospital in Chad receives 6,110 since opening

2 hours ago
Sharjah Ruler calls municipal councils in emirate ..

Sharjah Ruler calls municipal councils in emirate to convene

2 hours ago
 ECC decides to continue ban on export of sugar

ECC decides to continue ban on export of sugar

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 August 2023

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 August 2023

6 hours ago
 Chinese electric carmaker BYD triples half-year pr ..

Chinese electric carmaker BYD triples half-year profit

15 hours ago
 Storm Idalia strengthens near Cuba, heads to Flori ..

Storm Idalia strengthens near Cuba, heads to Florida

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan