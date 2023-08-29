Imran Khan re-arrested in cipher case after sentence suspension in Thoshakhana case

(@Abdulla99267510)

The PTI chairman has already been in Attock jail has been placed on judicial remand until August 30 in cipher case.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 29th, 2023) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former Prime Minister Imran Khan re-arrested immediately after suspension of his sentence in the Toshakhana criminal case.

The arrest was made in connection to the cipher case, leading to his placement on judicial remand until August 30. The decision was rendered by Judge Abul Hasnat Zulqarnain of the Official Secrets Act court.

The verdict was transmitted in writing to the superintendent of Attock Jail, with an order to present Imran Khan before the court on August 30. The judge emphasized that the defendant is under judicial remand concerning a case governed by the Official Secrets Act.

Accordingly, the defendant should remain incarcerated and be brought before the court on the specified date.

Just moments prior, the Islamabad High Court had suspended the sentence of Imran Khan in the Toshakhana criminal case. A division bench headed by IHC Chief Justice Aamir Farooq and Justice Tariq Mahmood Jahangiri approved Imran Khan's appeal, culminating in the decision to release him from jail. In order to secure his release, the PTI chief was required to submit bail bonds amounting to Rs100,000.

The high court's division bench had concluded deliberations on Monday regarding Imran Khan's plea to suspend his sentence in the Toshakhana case, reserving the verdict to be announced today at 11am.

During the preceding hearing, Amjad Pervaiz, representing the Election Commission of Pakistan, had presented his arguments. He pointed out that Imran Khan had concealed Toshakhana-related information in his asset disclosures and subsequently opposed the appeal for suspending the sentence. Pervaiz underscored the necessity to notify the public prosecutor in the case and requested that the hearing not proceed without involving the state and considering their perspective.

The chief justice responded that complainants are typically not made parties in NAB cases, and the state's presence is manifested through a bureau prosecutor. Pervaiz argued that the term "complainant" is absent in the law; only the state is referred to. He further contended that no precedent exists where a complaint about corrupt practices was submitted to a magistrate.

Pervaiz highlighted that all members of the Election Commission of Pakistan had unanimously endorsed the filing of the complaint as per their decision. He also mentioned that out of 44 trial court hearings, Imran Khan had appeared in only four.

The counsel for Imran Khan argued that the case was politically motivated as the PTI chairman did not conceal anything and also did not commit anything unlawful.