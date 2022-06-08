Imran Khan re-elected as PTI Chairman

(@Abdulla99267510)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 8th, 2022) Former Prime Minister Imran Khan once again elected as the chairman unopposed as other candidates had withdrawn in his favour.

PTI leaders Umar Sarfaraz Cheema and Naik Muhammad were the other two contenders who were running for the top slog of chairman. Besides it, Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Asad Umar were also re-elected as the vice-chairman and the secretary-general of the party, respectively.

Later, addressing the party leaders and workers and shared his ideas as to why did he establish the party.

Imran Khan said that they held election on the fast track because it was need of the hour.

He said that when he started PTI 26 years he had thought that this party would become an institute one day. In Pakistan, he said, there are family parties.

He stated that there is “Badshahat” [kingdoms” in Pakistan and two families [Bhuttos and Sharifs] had been ruling the country for last more than 30 years. He stressed upon the fair electoral system within the political parties.

“There are family parties in Pakistan which have been ruling this country,” said Khan, pointing out that these two parties ruled the country for the half time of the total period and during rest of the half, military remained in power.