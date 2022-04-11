UrduPoint.com

Imran Khan Reaches Parliament Ahead Of PM Election Today

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 11, 2022 | 01:26 PM

Imran Khan reaches parliament ahead of PM election today

PTI members gave a thumping ovation to the party chairman as he entered into the National Assembly.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 11th, 2022) Former Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday reached parliament ahead of the election of the new prime minister of the country.

Imran Khan was welcomed in the parliament by members of PTI who gave a thumping ovation to the party leader who was voted out by the National Assembly.

The PTI chairman is leading the meeting of the parliamentary party where the party would decide in favour or against the resignations from the assemblies.

The former prime minister was asked regarding the last night’s power shows by the PTI across the country during a conversation with media on his arrival, Khan said that it was Allah who gives respect.

The National Assembly will meet on Monday (today) at 2pm to elect the new prime minister of the country, following Imran Khan’s ouster from National Assembly.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif and PTI leader Shah Mahmood Qureshi are vying for the coveted slot.

The National Assembly Secretariat on Sunday accepted the nomination papers of Shehbaz Sharif and Mahmood Qureshi for the slot.

The NA Secretariat issued a single-item ‘Orders of the Day’ for the session that will commence at 2pm.

PTI raised objections to Shehbaz’s nomination but these were rejected by the Speaker Office. Qureshi’s counsel Babar Awan said that the opposition leader was required in the corruption cases thus he was ineligible for the office of the premier.

Related Topics

Election Shahbaz Sharif Imran Khan Corruption National Assembly Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Babar Awan Parliament Sunday Muslim Media From Nomination Papers Opposition

Recent Stories

Russia's Return to Council of Europe in Current Si ..

Russia's Return to Council of Europe in Current Situation 'Pointless' - Lawmaker

1 second ago
 Austrian leader heads to Moscow as Ukraine prepare ..

Austrian leader heads to Moscow as Ukraine prepares for eastern offensive

2 seconds ago
 Russian Tretyakov Gallery Says Its Artworks Detain ..

Russian Tretyakov Gallery Says Its Artworks Detained in Finland Will Be Returned ..

6 minutes ago
 Over 51 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines administere ..

Over 51 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered in Myanmar

6 minutes ago
 Surra Dam to address water scarcity, irrigation is ..

Surra Dam to address water scarcity, irrigation issues of Taunsa

6 minutes ago
 EU Working on 6th Package of Anti-Russian Sanction ..

EU Working on 6th Package of Anti-Russian Sanctions That Includes Oil Imports - ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.