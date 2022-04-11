Imran Khan reaches parliament ahead of PM election today

(@Abdulla99267510)

PTI members gave a thumping ovation to the party chairman as he entered into the National Assembly.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 11th, 2022) Former Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday reached parliament ahead of the election of the new prime minister of the country.

Imran Khan was welcomed in the parliament by members of PTI who gave a thumping ovation to the party leader who was voted out by the National Assembly.

The PTI chairman is leading the meeting of the parliamentary party where the party would decide in favour or against the resignations from the assemblies.

The former prime minister was asked regarding the last night’s power shows by the PTI across the country during a conversation with media on his arrival, Khan said that it was Allah who gives respect.

The National Assembly will meet on Monday (today) at 2pm to elect the new prime minister of the country, following Imran Khan’s ouster from National Assembly.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif and PTI leader Shah Mahmood Qureshi are vying for the coveted slot.

The National Assembly Secretariat on Sunday accepted the nomination papers of Shehbaz Sharif and Mahmood Qureshi for the slot.

The NA Secretariat issued a single-item ‘Orders of the Day’ for the session that will commence at 2pm.

PTI raised objections to Shehbaz’s nomination but these were rejected by the Speaker Office. Qureshi’s counsel Babar Awan said that the opposition leader was required in the corruption cases thus he was ineligible for the office of the premier.