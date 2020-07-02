UrduPoint.com
Imran Khan Ready To Minus Corruption From Country: Khurram Sher Zaman

Muhammad Irfan 24 minutes ago Thu 02nd July 2020 | 12:00 AM

Imran Khan ready to minus corruption from country: Khurram Sher Zaman

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Karachi President Khurram Sher Zaman Wednesday said that PPP and PML N faced a defeat over the successful passing of budget 2020-21.

He said that the opposition parties must stop dreaming of minusing Imran Khan as he would soon minus the corrupt mafia and corruption from the country, according to a PTI news release.

He said,"The nation is suffering due to the wrong policies of these old politicians,they must have shame while talking on destruction of public institutions. Both PPP and PML N recruited their political workers by killing the merit and hired more than required. PML N leader Mushahid ullah Khan requested to not to fire pilots with fake licenses."He said "They are the mafias,the cure has commenced and we will not let the struggle of Imran Khan go in vain."

Karachi Pakistan Imran Khan Corruption Fire Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Budget Cure From Merit Packaging Limited Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Opposition

More Stories From Pakistan

