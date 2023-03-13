UrduPoint.com

Imran Khan Ready To Spread Political Chaos But Not Appearing In Court: Sherry Rehman

Faizan Hashmi Published March 13, 2023 | 02:00 PM

Imran Khan ready to spread political chaos but not appearing in court: Sherry Rehman

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Climate Change, Senator Sherry Rehman on Monday said Imran Khan was ready to spread political chaos again today but not ready to answer in court.

In a pair of tweets, the federal minister criticized former prime minister Imran Khan for not appearing in the court.

Senator, Sherry Rehman said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman was all right to lead the rally and had no security concerns either during the rally.

"But when called by the court, he (Imran Khan) ask for exemptions from attendance citing health and security reasons. Instead of adjourning the hearing and delaying the hearing, the court should take action against Ladley (blue-eyed) Khan (Imran Khan)," Sherry Rehman said.

Imran Khan, she said, was playing with the lives of the PTI workers for his so-called politics. "Are those who take out bloody marches and rallies well-wishers of their workers and the country?" Sherry Rehman queried.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Sherry Rehman Lead All From Court

Recent Stories

Malawi declares state-of-disaster after cyclone's ..

Malawi declares state-of-disaster after cyclone's deadly return

14 minutes ago
 Law minister lauds court's verdict in Noor Mukadam ..

Law minister lauds court's verdict in Noor Mukadam case

14 minutes ago
 Social media companies urged to stand up to Myanma ..

Social media companies urged to stand up to Myanmar's military junta

14 minutes ago
 UK Believes Possible Conflict in Asia-Pacific Coul ..

UK Believes Possible Conflict in Asia-Pacific Could Be Worse Than Situation in U ..

14 minutes ago
 German Troops Suffering From Shortfalls of 'Everyt ..

German Troops Suffering From Shortfalls of 'Everything' - Commissioner

14 minutes ago
 PPP paying special attention to solving public pro ..

PPP paying special attention to solving public problems: Turi

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.