Imran Khan receives warm welcome by lawyers in Lahore

The PTI chairman asks lawyers to support him for his movement for the sake of country.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/Pakiatan Point News-May 18th, 2022) PTI chairman and former Prime Minister Imran Khan recieved very warm welcome by the lawyers at Aiwan-e-Iqbal at Lahore.

Imran Khan as reached there the lawyers poured rose petals on him and made selfies with him. The hall was overcrowded and there was no space for him.

He appreciated the lawyers for historic welcome and standing by him.

"I need lawyers to make my movement successful," said Imran Khan, pointing out that history of the country is witness that no movement without lawyers could succeed.

He said his movement was against those who looted this country and against the slavery.

The convention held by Lahore Bar Association attracted huge number of lawyers.

Imran Khan said his government was changed after foreign interference.

"My movement is to make Pakiatan prosperous and to make it a real independent country," said Imran Khan.

He said the lawyers should support him for his movement for the sake of country. The rule of law, he said, was very important because no state could be prosperous without it.

The former PM said that it were the lawyers who Pakistan movement successful, so now the lawyers should come out again for the sake of country.

He said, "I'm inviting you to Islamabad,". Khan also asked the lawyers to approach the Supreme Court for justice.

Imran Khan criticized Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz. He said they looted the country.

Khan said imported government was imported after foreign intervention.