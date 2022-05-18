UrduPoint.com

Imran Khan Receives Warm Welcome By Lawyers In Lahore

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 18, 2022 | 04:19 PM

Imran Khan receives warm welcome by lawyers in Lahore

The PTI chairman asks lawyers to support him for his movement for the sake of country.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/Pakiatan Point News-May 18th, 2022) PTI chairman and former Prime Minister Imran Khan recieved very warm welcome by the lawyers at Aiwan-e-Iqbal at Lahore.

Imran Khan as reached there the lawyers poured rose petals on him and made selfies with him. The hall was overcrowded and there was no space for him.

He appreciated the lawyers for historic welcome and standing by him.

"I need lawyers to make my movement successful," said Imran Khan, pointing out that history of the country is witness that no movement without lawyers could succeed.

He said his movement was against those who looted this country and against the slavery.

The convention held by Lahore Bar Association attracted huge number of lawyers.

Imran Khan said his government was changed after foreign interference.

"My movement is to make Pakiatan prosperous and to make it a real independent country," said Imran Khan.

He said the lawyers should support him for his movement for the sake of country. The rule of law, he said, was very important because no state could be prosperous without it.

The former PM said that it were the lawyers who Pakistan movement successful, so now the lawyers should come out again for the sake of country.

He said, "I'm inviting you to Islamabad,". Khan also asked the lawyers to approach the Supreme Court for justice.

Imran Khan criticized Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz. He said they looted the country.

Khan said imported government was imported after foreign intervention.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Shahbaz Sharif Imran Khan Islamabad Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Supreme Court Chief Minister Punjab Lawyers Government

Recent Stories

Belarus Ratifies Agreement With Russia on Transpor ..

Belarus Ratifies Agreement With Russia on Transportation of Nuclear Materials

2 minutes ago
 Russia to Expel 24 Italian Diplomats in Retaliatio ..

Russia to Expel 24 Italian Diplomats in Retaliation - Foreign Ministry

2 minutes ago
 Fly Emirates to Dubai and avail a complimentary st ..

Fly Emirates to Dubai and avail a complimentary stay

19 minutes ago
 Arrangements reviewed for polio drive

Arrangements reviewed for polio drive

2 minutes ago
 BTTN delegation visits University of Loralai

BTTN delegation visits University of Loralai

6 minutes ago
 Armenian Police Detain Nearly 280 Demonstrators Du ..

Armenian Police Detain Nearly 280 Demonstrators During Opposition Protests in Ye ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.