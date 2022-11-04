UrduPoint.com

Imran Khan Recovering, In High Spirit: Moonis Elahi

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 04, 2022 | 02:01 PM

Imran Khan recovering, in high spirit: Moonis Elahi

The PML-Q leader says they have met the PTI chairman to inquire him after, pointing out that Khan has also given instructions which will be fully followed.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 4th, 2022) PTI Chairman Imran Khan was recovering and was in high spirit, said PML-Q leader Chaudhary Moonis Elahi on Friday.

Taking to Twitter, Chaudhary Moonis Elahi wrote, "We just met PM @ImranKhanPTI . AH he is recovering and in high spirits. He has passed instructions which will be followed fully InshAllah,".

Imran Khan recieved injuries on his legs when he was shot in what appeared to be an attack on his life during the protest march near Wazirabad on Thursday afternoon.

He was immediately shifted to the hospital soon after the attack while the attacker was also nabbed from the spot.

Two other PTI leaders including Senator Faisal Javed also got inured. So far, one man died due to the firing.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, President Arif Alvi, former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, former President Asif Ali Zardari and many national and international figures strongly condemned the attack on PTI Chairman Imran Khan.

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah along with Federal Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb demanded formation of joint investigation team to probe the incident.

On other, PTI termed it an attack on Pakistan and has announced countrywide protest todat after Friday prayers.

