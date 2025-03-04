'Imran Khan rejects possibility of any deal despite govt tactics'

(@Abdulla99267510)

Aleema Khan says her brother appears completely healthy and happy, and he has no ear infection or any other illness

RAWALPINDI: (UrudPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 4th, 2025) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founding chairman Imran Khan on Tuesday rejected the possibility of any deal, saying that no matter what tactics the government employed, he would not agree to one.

“Today, after a week, we were able to meet the founding chairman. All of his case hearings have been postponed. We met both Bushra and the founding chairman today. He appeared completely healthy and happy. He has no ear infection or any other illness,” said Aleema Khan while quoting her brother Imran Khan during the media talk outside Adiala jail in Rawalpindi.

Aleema Khan criticized certain elements, stating, “Establishment’s touts are spreading rumors on social media. Someone should ask them about their sources.

Now, social media is rife with rumors that the PTI chairman has developed a brain infection. May Allah protect him,”.

She also said, “Imran Khan’s personal doctor is not being allowed to meet him nor is he permitted to speak with his children. Salman Akram Raja has now been assigned the responsibility of handling his personal petitions. The Al-Qadir Trust case verdict could come within a week. A certain ‘Dogar’ has been specially called in to ensure that the Al-Qadir appeal is not heard. All of this is being done to pressure him."

Imran Khan reiterated, “Do whatever you want; I will not make a deal,”.

Additionally, he expressed displeasure over the renaming of Arbab Niaz Stadium, stating that the original name should be reinstated.