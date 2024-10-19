Open Menu

Imran Khan Reprimands PTI Leaders For Not Following His Plan To Get Him Out Of Jail

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published October 19, 2024 | 07:22 PM

Sources say due to tension, meeting between PTI leaders and Imran Khan remains incomplete at Adiala Jail

RAWALPINDI:(UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News Oct19,2024) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Founder Imran Khan has reprimanded the party leaders and severely scolded them for not following plan for his release from Jail, the sources said on Saturday.

The sources from Adiala Jail said that the PTI founder rebuked the PTI leaders who came to meet him.

A PTI delegation, led by Barrister Gohar, had gone to Adiala Jail to consult with Imran Khan regarding constitutional amendments.

The sources revealed that the PTI founder gave the leaders a harsh reality check, stating, "You people are of no use to me.

No one has followed the plan I gave to get out of jail." He further said, "I instructed to continue the protests, but all your protests failed. I told you to protest during the SCO event, but no one acted on it."

According to sources, Imran Khan stated, "Only if you follow the plan I gave will I be able to get out." Due to the tension, the meeting between the PTI leaders and the party's founder remained incomplete.

