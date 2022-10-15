UrduPoint.com

Imran Khan Responds To President Biden’s Allegation About Pakistan’s Nukes

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published October 15, 2022 | 04:41 PM

Imran Khan responds to President Biden’s allegation about Pakistan’s nukes

The former Prime Minister and PTI Chairman  wonder over unwarranted conclusion by President Biden about Pakistan nuclear capability.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 15th, 2022) Former Prime Minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan has reacted to the statement of US President Joe Biden about Pakistan nuclear program, putting two questions to counter his allegations.

Taking to Twitter, Imran Khan says, “I have 2 Qs on this: 1. On what info has @POTUS reached this unwarranted conclusion on our nuclear capability when, having been PM, I know we have one of the most secure nuclear command & control systems? 2. Unlike the US which has been involved in wars,”.

In another Tweet, Khan says, “My greatest worry is that apart from leading us to economic ruin &, with NRO2 for themselves, giving a license to white collar criminals to plunder the country, this govt will also end up completely compromising our national security,”.

He also tweets: “across the world, when has Pakistan shown aggression esp post-nuclearisation? Equally imp, this Biden statement shows total failure of Imported govt's foreign policy & its claims of "reset of relations with US"? Is this the "reset"?This govt has broken all records for incompetence,”.

The reaction came after US President Biden alleged that Pakistan is one of the most dangerous nations in the world and claimed that its nukes do not have cohesion.

