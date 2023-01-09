Imran Khan responsible for current crisis in country; says Rana Sanaullah

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2023 ) :Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah Khan on Sunday said that Imran Khan is responsible for the current crisis in the country and the entire nation has come to know about the history of Imran Khan's lies, fraud, and forgery.

In reaction to Imran Khan's statement, Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah Khan said that Imran Khan is repeating the crimes he has been committing for four years by taking the Names of others.

The minister said that it was the decisive phase on April 10, 2022, when the process of destruction of the country was stopped through the power of the Constitution. He termed Imran Khan as a foreign agent and declared him responsible for the current crisis in the country.

The minister said that Imran Khan's incompetence and corruption have led the country towards an economic crisis and he is so much idle person who has failed even after preparing for 22 years. "Imran Khan is such an incompetent person who has failed despite nexus with the examiner and his revolutionary steps include theft of watches and selling national interests," he added.

Rana Sanaullah Khan said that Imran Khan's 'revolutionary measures' have been heard by the nation in audio. He said that the incumbent government has saved the country from economic default and made Imran Khan's dream untrue.