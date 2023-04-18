UrduPoint.com

Imran Khan Responsible For Political, Economic Crisis: Rafiullah

Umer Jamshaid Published April 18, 2023 | 11:24 PM

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan was responsible of political and economic crisis of the country, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Member of the National Assembly (MNA) Syed Agha Rafiullah SAID on Tuesday

Talking on a point of order in the National Assembly, he alleged that certain elements were involved in political engineering in a bid to benefit a particular political party in the upcoming general elections.

Talking on a point of order in the National Assembly, he alleged that certain elements were involved in political engineering in a bid to benefit a particular political party in the upcoming general elections.

He said the Parliament was the supreme institution of the country and giving unwanted remarks against the political parties and figures was against social and moral ethics.

Rafiullah said there was dual standard of dispensation of justice. More than 400,000 cases were under trial in the courts of law but they were being proceeded at a snail's space.

He said the chief ministers of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa should be probed for dissolving the provincial assemblies without any logical reasons.

He emphasized that the "PTI's facilitators in national institutions" must be made accountable for misuse of their authority.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz's Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh said it was high time to revamp the national economy instead of indulging in petty politics.

He proposed to devise a unified policy to get the country out of economic crisis as financial matters were very crucial to be resolved on priority.

He said,"We must restore confidence of business community and provide them an enabling environment for ease of doing business and interacting foreign investment in the country." Jamat-e-Islami's Abdul Akbar Chitrali raised the issue of long hours of power load-shedding in Upper Chitral.

He warned that if the load-shedding issue was not resolved, the local people would block the main artillery for an indefinite time period to press for their demand.

PPP's Qadir Khan Mandokhail raised the issue of railways land which had been encroached in connivance with the Pakistan Railways officials.

He said the issue had been raised many a time in the House but it had not been resolved yet by the quarters concerned.

