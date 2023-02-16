UrduPoint.com

Imran Khan Responsible For Prevailing Economic Crises: Mian Javed

Faizan Hashmi Published February 16, 2023 | 01:00 PM

Imran Khan responsible for prevailing economic crises: Mian Javed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2023 ) :Federal Minister Javed Latif of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Thursday criticised that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)'s chief Imran Khan was responsible for the prevailing economic crisis and that his politics was based only on lies.

Talking to a private news channel, Mian Javed said that inflation and unemployment had also broken all records under the PTI-rule and now the time has come for the leadership of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf to be accountable before the masses.

"The coalition government has taken over to help the country come out of hardships," he said adding "the situation created by Khan's government had dragged us to the edge of destruction.

"Replying to a question, he said that when the PML-N tenure ended in 2018, the dollar-rupee parity stood at 116 but when the PTI regime was removed through a vote of no-confidence one Dollar was equal to Rs189.

He lauded that the incumbent government is making all-out efforts to compensate for the economic losses made in the tenure of the PTI government.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Dollar Vote 2018 Muslim All Government

Recent Stories

https://www.pakistanpoint.com/en/story/1643849/rea ..

Https://www.pakistanpoint.com/en/story/1643849/realme-confirms-to-launch-its-spe ..

13 minutes ago
 realme Confirms to launch its Speed Flagship realm ..

Realme Confirms to launch its Speed Flagship realme GT3 during MWC on February 2 ..

16 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Lithuania on ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Lithuania on Independence Day

3 hours ago
 UAE stands in solidarity with New Zealand, offers ..

UAE stands in solidarity with New Zealand, offers condolences over victims of cy ..

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 February 2023

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 16th February 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 16th February 2023

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.