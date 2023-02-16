Imran Khan responsible for prevailing economic crises: Mian Javed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2023 ) :Federal Minister Javed Latif of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Thursday criticised that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)'s chief Imran Khan was responsible for the prevailing economic crisis and that his politics was based only on lies.

Talking to a private news channel, Mian Javed said that inflation and unemployment had also broken all records under the PTI-rule and now the time has come for the leadership of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf to be accountable before the masses.

"The coalition government has taken over to help the country come out of hardships," he said adding "the situation created by Khan's government had dragged us to the edge of destruction.

"Replying to a question, he said that when the PML-N tenure ended in 2018, the dollar-rupee parity stood at 116 but when the PTI regime was removed through a vote of no-confidence one Dollar was equal to Rs189.

He lauded that the incumbent government is making all-out efforts to compensate for the economic losses made in the tenure of the PTI government.