Imran Khan revamps relations with US: Foreign Minister

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2019 ) :Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Wednesday terming the US visit successful said America had endorsed the enlightened vision of Prime Minister

The visit had laid the foundation of revamping relations with the United States, he said talking to a private news channel.

Today, the United States was talking about trade and energy matters with Pakistan, he added.

During the past few years Pakistan was isolated from the world, but now the successful foreign policy of the government had started yielding results, he said.

To a question, the foreign minister said the US wanted a political solution of Afghan issue rather than use of force.

Pakistan was moving forward with honesty and sincerity regarding the matter of Afghanistan, he added.

To another question about Pakistani diaspora's response during the Prime Minister Imran Khan visit to the US, he said, "Overwhelming response was observed there." Expatriate Pakistani had expressed full confidence in the leadership of Imran Khan and his government in Pakistan, the FM mentioned.

About media freedom, Shah Mehmood Qureshi said it was media which made Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) chief as the Prime Minister of Pakistan. The PTI government, he categorically stated could never think of curbing the media sector.

He added that media in Pakistan was fully vibrant.