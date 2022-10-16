Imran Khan ridiculed electoral process: Qamar Zaman Kaira

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2022 ) :Adviser to the Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira on Sunday said that Imran Khan has made this whole by-election a mockery.

For him, this election has no meaning as he was contesting just to ridicule the electoral process, he added.

The result of by-election will not have any impact on the date of the next general election. General elections would be held on time, he said.

Adviser further said everyone has the right to protest, but if anyone tried to challenge the writ of the state, the government is obliged to defend it.

Answering to a question advisor said "NA-157 Multan was of great importance for us, it will be a good contest and we will win," he said.

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) alliance with Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) was the need of hour, which will take the country towards stability. "If that alliance cost us temporary political loss, the party sees nothing wrong in it." he added.