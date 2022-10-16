UrduPoint.com

Imran Khan Ridiculed Electoral Process: Qamar Zaman Kaira

Faizan Hashmi Published October 16, 2022 | 07:20 PM

Imran Khan ridiculed electoral process: Qamar Zaman Kaira

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2022 ) :Adviser to the Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira on Sunday said that Imran Khan has made this whole by-election a mockery.

For him, this election has no meaning as he was contesting just to ridicule the electoral process, he added.

The result of by-election will not have any impact on the date of the next general election. General elections would be held on time, he said.

Adviser further said everyone has the right to protest, but if anyone tried to challenge the writ of the state, the government is obliged to defend it.

Answering to a question advisor said "NA-157 Multan was of great importance for us, it will be a good contest and we will win," he said.

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) alliance with Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) was the need of hour, which will take the country towards stability. "If that alliance cost us temporary political loss, the party sees nothing wrong in it." he added.

Related Topics

Election Multan Imran Khan Prime Minister Protest Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Qamar Zaman Kaira Alliance Sunday Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Election 2018 NA-157

Recent Stories

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 02 Netherlands Vs. UAE

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 02 Netherlands Vs. UAE

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 October 2022

10 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 16th October 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 16th October 2022

10 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 01 Namibia Vs. Sri Lanka

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 01 Namibia Vs. Sri Lanka

11 hours ago
 Tennis: Gijon ATP results - collated

Tennis: Gijon ATP results - collated

19 hours ago
 Frankfurt inflict first league defeat on Alonso's ..

Frankfurt inflict first league defeat on Alonso's Leverkusen

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.