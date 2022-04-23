UrduPoint.com

Imran Khan Ruined Country; People Rejected Him In Next General Elections: Interior Minister

Faizan Hashmi Published April 23, 2022 | 12:08 PM

Federal Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah Khan said that Imran Khan had not only destabilised the national economy but also ruined the country, therefore, he was removed from power in a constitutional manner and now he would be rejected badly in the next general elections

Talking to the media in his native town Samanabad on late Friday night after taking portfolio of Interior Minister, he said that Imran Khan had adopted the politics of victimisation and used negative propaganda against his political opponents just for his nefarious designs. "However, we would not victimise anyone or put him in jail in revenge at all", he added.

He said that Imran Khan was an arrogant person and he also cheated his loyalists due to which his supporters rejected him badly in the assembly.

He said that public meeting of Imran Khan held at Lahore on Thursday (April 21) was totally a flop show as he had lost his credibility in the general public. However, his public rally of 2011 was three times bigger than the recent public meeting.

"Actually, Aleem Khan like persons arranged 2011 rally for Imran Khan which remained successful, but now Aleem Khan also rejected him (Imran Khan)", he said and added that now the people would reject him in the general elections.

Rana Sanaullah said that Imran Khan befooled the people by trumping a tune that he would establish a new welfare state like Riyasat-e-Madina but on other hand he enforced price hike, unemployment and poverty on masses.

He said that Imran Khan's government was the outcome of rigging and the ineligibles remained in power for the last 3.5 years. Imran and his team badly failed to serve the masses rather they put their entire energies on corruption, negative propaganda and victimisation of their political opponents.

In this connection, they also used social media openly, he alleged.

Now, Imran and his fan club were pretending that America hatched conspiracy to abolish his government, but in fact, supporting members of PTI rejected Khan due to his bad deeds, he added.

He said that Imran Khan was well aware that his supporters were angry with him. Hence, there was no need of any conspiracy to end his government.

He said that Imran Khan and Usman Buzdar both were involved in corruption through their touts, adding that now they should be ready to face the music in next elections.

He said that PML-N would introduce reforms for national progress and prosperity through democratic way.

"We will also try our optimum best to control price hike first to provide maximum relief to the masses", he added.

Rana Sanaullah said that PML-N would make whatever reforms the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) wanted. He said the ECP had stated before the court that it had required seven months for arrangingfresh elections and PML-N was ready to provide required facilities to election commission in this regard.

PML-N leaders and assembly members were also present.

More Stories From Pakistan

