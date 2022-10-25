UrduPoint.com

Imran Khan Ruined Economy In His Tenure: Amir Maqam

Muhammad Irfan Published October 25, 2022 | 10:53 PM

Imran Khan ruined economy in his tenure: Amir Maqam

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Political and Public Affairs, Engineer Amir Maqam has said that Imran Niazi destroyed the economy in three and a half years and now he wants to spread chaos in the country by announcing a long march

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2022 ) :Adviser to the Prime Minister on Political and Public Affairs, Engineer Amir Maqam has said that Imran Niazi destroyed the economy in three and a half years and now he wants to spread chaos in the country by announcing a long march.

Reacting to Imran Khan Niazi's long march announcement in a statement, Engineer Amir Muqam who is also President PML-N Khyber Pakhtunkhwa said that he was disqualified by the Election Commission recently and proved to be a thief and a looter.

The adviser said Imran Niazi should avoid destabilizing the country by spreading fear. The present government is purely working on the policies of stable economy and providing maximum relief to the people, he added.

He said Imran Niazi should wait till the completion of the government's tenure for the next general elections.

