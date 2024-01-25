Imran Khan Rules Out Talks’ Possibility With Anyone For Power
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 25, 2024 | 04:38 PM
The PTI founder says he is open to talk for fair and transparent elections but emphasizes that negotiations with the establishment are because all control is in their hands.
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 25th, 2024) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Founder Imran Khan said that he would not negotiate with anyone for power.
Imran Khan said that he is open to talk for fair and transparent elections but emphasized that negotiations with the establishment are because all control is in their hands.
He stated this during an informal conversation with the journalists at Adiala Jail, clarifying that while he never refused talks with politicians, they should only revolve around clean elections.
Amid high security, similar to the ongoing Kulbhushan trial, Imran Khan observed the situation, asserting that in the current circumstances, any opposition party could not stop PTI, which is solely focused on electoral campaigns, not politics.
Imran Khan revealed a VIP protocol for an absconder. He mentioned Aazam Khan's 40-day captivity and coercion of Khawar Maneka.
The drama continued, with court hearings scheduled for February 8.
The Dates for Zardari and Nawaz Sharif's cases related to the Avenfield apartments are set for February 13.
Imran criticized the establishment for pardoning all cases against Nawaz Sharif, stating that the political engineering plunged the country into crisis, and power should go to the elected.
Imran Khan claimed two assassination attempts on him, and said that they did not support Sheikh Rasheed for his press conference.
He accused Nawaz Sharif of not doing anything honestly, highlighting the severe economic crisis in Pakistan. Imran alleged the complete media control and anticipated the efforts to weaken his party after May 25, 2023.
General Bajwa was given extension and he asked for NRO for these people, he said, adding that the PTI wanted electronic voting machines so 80 percent fraud could be reduced in elections.
He questions forming a government with the Pakistan Peoples Party and suggests political alliances might only work with MWM and JUI-F.
